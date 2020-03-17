ArchiveOODA Original

An Executive Review of new USG Guidelines for Dark Web Intelligence Collection

17 Mar 2020 Madeleine Devost

In February, the Department of Justice’s Cybersecurity Unit published a document that focuses on the risks practitioners face when gathering intelligence from online sources like the Darknet and what the ramifications of certain actions are when performing intelligence collection. The publication highlights several hypothetical situations in which the practitioner may face legal consequences for missteps when interacting with Darknet sellers and obtaining information from these forums.  

Madeleine Devost is a student at the University of Virginia where she is pursuing a double major in Foreign Affairs and Arabic language, with a minor in French. Madeleine has experience working in cybersecurity and open source investigations for a DC area cybersecurity firm and is a regular attendee at the Def Con hacker conference in Las Vegas. Madeleine has previously studied abroad in Greece and is planning to study Arabic in Morocco in the summer of 2020.

