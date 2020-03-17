An Executive Review of new USG Guidelines for Dark Web Intelligence Collection

13 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

In February, the Department of Justice’s Cybersecurity Unit published a document that focuses on the risks practitioners face when gathering intelligence from online sources like the Darknet and what the ramifications of certain actions are when performing intelligence collection. The publication highlights several hypothetical situations in which the practitioner may face legal consequences for missteps when interacting with Darknet sellers and obtaining information from these forums.

