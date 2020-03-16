ArchiveOODA Original

I Was Asked to Review a Major City’s Emergency Response Plan. Here’s What I Told Them.

16 Mar 2020 Matt Devost

On March 12, a major city I’ve worked with on emergency planning and counterterrorism issues over the past two decades asked me to review their response plan around COVID-19.  Here is what I told them.

Editor’s Note:  We’ve worked hard to open up some of our most critical COVID-19 articles to non-members, but we’ve still got analysts to pay to maintain our daily operations.  We hope that you will strongly consider joining today.  For most organizations it is a reimbursable business expense, but your membership contributes to dedicated analyst time to produce thoughtful content and produce our daily intelligence report.  Thank you.

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

This content is restricted to OODA Network members only. Members get access to all site content plus access to exclusive reports and events. Please consider becoming a member. For more information please click here. Thanks!

Already a member?  Sign in to your account.

Tags:
Matt Devost

Matt Devost

Matthew G. Devost is the CEO & Co-Founder of OODA LLC. Matt is a technologist, entrepreneur, and international security expert specializing in counterterrorism, critical infrastructure protection, intelligence, risk management and cyber-security issues. Matt co-founded the cyber security consultancy FusionX from 2010-2017. Matt was President & CEO of the Terrorism Research Center/Total Intel from 1996-2009. For a full bio, please see www.devost.net

You Might Also Like

Covid19 Related Geopolitical Questions To Drive Your Strategic Planning

March 16, 2020

Iran’s Coronavirus Strategy Favored Economy Over Public Health, Leaving Both Exposed

March 16, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2