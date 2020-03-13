OODA Network Interview: Richard Blech

Richard Blech was convinced decades ago that authentication and cryptography would become essential to the newly emerging internet. Read how he spent his career accelerating the pace of encryption innovation to make it harder for the adversaries to get our data.

“I think it’s important to be leading edge and innovative – to go as close to the edge as you can. You can only learn as you get more experienced and mature. To drive something forward as an entrepreneur, you have to have passion. It can’t be manufactured; it has to be natural.”

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

This content is restricted to OODA Network members only. Members get access to all site content plus access to exclusive reports and events. Please consider becoming a member. For more information please click here. Thanks!

Already a member? Sign in to your account.