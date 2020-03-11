The 2020 OODA Cybersecurity Watch List

Every year during the RSA season OODA provides an updated list of what we see as the tech firms with the greatest potential to disrupt the cybersecurity market and improve an organization’s ability to manage cyber risk. We base the firms we track in this list off of our own continuous market research and then use the activities around RSA to interview company leaders and other industry professionals to select the firms we believe warrant special focus by the community.

The resulting list can serve multiple stakeholders. Investors can find firms that have demonstrated good product-market fit and are good candidates for follow-on funding. CISOs can find companies that have demonstrated real disruptive technology potential and at least enough traction to prove they are worth considering. And larger tech firms can find interesting businesses worth tracking for potential partnering and, perhaps later in the firm’s lifecycle, for potential M&A.

Companies on our list include: Abnormal Security, Acreto, Ardent, Armorblox, Atakama, Attivio Networks, Balbix, Banyan, BluBracket, BotRx, Build38, Byos, Centripetal Networks, CloudVector, Concentric, Cyware Labs, Delve, Devo, Eclypsium, Elevate Security, Ermetic, FuzzBuzz, GitGuardian, Iconiclasm, Immuta, Infinipoint, Ionate, Isovalent, Jet Patch, K2, Kindite, LevelOps, Odo, PlexTrac, Polyverse, QuintessenceLabs, Recorded Future, RiskIQ, Salt Security, Scythe, Sepio Systems, Shujinko, Sonrai Security, SpectX, Splitbyte, Styra, Wickr, Zero Networks.

We would love your inputs on others who should be on our short list.

