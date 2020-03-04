ArchiveOODA Original

CISA Issues Alert on Preventing Maze Ransomware Attacks

04 Mar 2020 OODA Analyst

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued an alert to government and commercial organizations  around the Maze ransomware threat which has been impacting organizations since October 2019.  Included in the alert is a list of IP addresses, domain names, and file hashes that organizations can block in order to prevent successful attacks.

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

This content is restricted to OODA Network members only. Members get access to all site content plus access to exclusive reports and events. Please consider becoming a member. For more information please click here. Thanks!

Already a member?  Sign in to your account.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Ryuk ransomware hits Fortune 500 company EMCOR

March 5, 2020

Nemty Ransomware Punishes Victims by Posting Their Stolen Data

March 3, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2