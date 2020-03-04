CISA Issues Alert on Preventing Maze Ransomware Attacks

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued an alert to government and commercial organizations around the Maze ransomware threat which has been impacting organizations since October 2019. Included in the alert is a list of IP addresses, domain names, and file hashes that organizations can block in order to prevent successful attacks.

