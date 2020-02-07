ArchiveOODA Original

Election Security Initiatives are Falling Short According to New Government Report

The Government Accountability Office has warned that CISA planning is falling short of what is needed to secure the 2020 Presidential election.  Delays in developing strategic and operational plans and a lack of staff focused on election security initiatives makes it likely that election security mission aspirations will fall short.  Notably, GAO warns that “CISA will not be well-positioned to execute a nationwide strategy for securing election infrastructure prior to the start of 2020 election activities.”

