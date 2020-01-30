ArchiveOODA Original

OODA Network Interview: Brian Dolan

30 Jan 2020 Chris Ward

Brian’s AI Startup Studio, Verdant AI, is forging new ground! He vets problems, finds solutions and spins off companies tailor-made for success as he goes.  Instead of talking about AI, he’s making AI work in a lot of different capacities!  In this OODA Network Expert interview, Brian discusses his career progression and how to realize the benefits of AI.

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

This content is restricted to OODA Network members only. Members get access to all site content plus access to exclusive reports and events. Please consider becoming a member. For more information please click here. Thanks!

Already a member?  Sign in to your account.

Tags:
Chris Ward

Chris Ward

Chris Ward (Commander, U.S. Navy (Retired)) has over 30 years of experience helping the Department of Defense (DoD) solve difficult technology requirements. She has a proven track record of building, maintaining, securing and certifying technology solutions for use within DoD. She works with Industry to identify key opportunities and provides strategic guidance and support. She is a strategic analyst and cybersecurity professional who has deep expertise in improving enterprise cybersecurity.

You Might Also Like

OODA Network Interview: Nitin Pradhan

January 24, 2020

OODA Network Interview: Dan Dunkel

December 17, 2019
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2