OODA Network Interview: Nitin Pradhan

When Nitin came to America in the 1980’s, he quickly felt the power of a supportive Government. He has spent his career using technology to create teams to make our Country better including an appointment as the CIO for the Department of Transportation. Read about how Nitin’s passion for digital education has helped him give back to his Community.

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

This content is restricted to OODA Network members only. Members get access to all site content plus access to exclusive reports and events. Please consider becoming a member. For more information please click here. Thanks!

Already a member? Sign in to your account.