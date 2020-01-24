ArchiveOODA Original

OODA Network Interview: Nitin Pradhan

24 Jan 2020 Chris Ward

When Nitin came to America in the 1980’s, he quickly felt the power of a supportive Government.  He has spent his career using technology to create teams to make our Country better including an appointment as the CIO for the Department of Transportation.  Read about how Nitin’s passion for digital education has helped him give back to his Community.

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

This content is restricted to OODA Network members only. Members get access to all site content plus access to exclusive reports and events. Please consider becoming a member. For more information please click here. Thanks!

Already a member?  Sign in to your account.

Tags:
Chris Ward

Chris Ward

Chris Ward (Commander, U.S. Navy (Retired)) has over 30 years of experience helping the Department of Defense (DoD) solve difficult technology requirements. She has a proven track record of building, maintaining, securing and certifying technology solutions for use within DoD. She works with Industry to identify key opportunities and provides strategic guidance and support. She is a strategic analyst and cybersecurity professional who has deep expertise in improving enterprise cybersecurity.

You Might Also Like

OODA Network Interview: Dan Dunkel

December 17, 2019

OODA Network Interview: Rick “Ozzie” Nelson

December 13, 2019
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2