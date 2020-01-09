Cyber Threats to the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics

The Olympic Games remain one of the most-watched events in the world with billions tuning in across digital platforms and traditional broadcasting channels. Its high-profile nature makes it a target for malicious activity, but with the games’ increased digitization, cyberattacks are also on the rise. As we approach the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games, it is essential to understand the risks and likely actors that will attempt to jeopardize the security and integrity of the upcoming Olympics.

This post begins with an overview of previous cyberattacks on the Olympic games and describe the actors that pose the greatest risk to cybersecurity. Next, it covers the cyber threat categories that should be prioritized by planning officials. Finally, it previews the types of future cyberattacks that are possible as officials continue to integrate technology into Olympic events.

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

This content is restricted to OODA Network members only. Members get access to all site content plus access to exclusive reports and events. Please consider becoming a member. For more information please click here. Thanks!

Already a member? Sign in to your account.