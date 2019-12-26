Towards 2020 – The Most Popular Stories on OODA Loop for 2019

5 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

The top stories on OODA Loop provide good insight into what issues will be top of mind for executives and experts going into 2020. Here are the 20 most popular posts of the year.

Quantum Supremacy Is Here: The History Making Quantum Computing News We Have Been Anticipating Has Now Been Reported

Deception Needs to be an Essential Element of Your Cyber Defense Strategy

A Traveling Executive’s Guide to Cybersecurity

2019 and the Evolving Role of OSINT

The Five Modes of HACKthink

Top 10 Security, Technology, and Business Books of 2019

A.I. Systems Echo Biases They’re Fed, Putting Scientists on Guard

NASA and the Artemis Vision: Go to the moon to stay

DHS & FBI Report that Election Infrastructure in all 50 States Targeted During 2016

Here’s What the New U.S. Intelligence Strategy Says About Cyber Threats

The Red Teamer’s Top Ten Books

Elon Musk’s SpaceX takes shot at broadband supremacy

Over 275 Million Records Exposed by Unsecured MongoDB Database

Securing AI – Four Areas to Focus on Right Now

Allied Universal Breached by Maze Ransomware, Stolen Data Leaked

US Military Will Stop Using Floppy Disks to Operate Its Nuclear Weapons System

For Executive Protection, Physical and Cyber Security Have Fully Converged

Unmasking Maskirovka: Russia’s Cyber Influence Operations – OODA Network Expert Book Review

The Executive’s Guide To Quantum Computing: What you need to know for your strategy today

How a Presidential Commission Was Tracking Hackers in 1996