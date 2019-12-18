ArchiveOODA Original

11 Habits of Highly Effective CISOs

18 Dec 2019 Matt Devost

What does it take to be a highly effective CISO?

Over the past 25 years, I’ve consulted for hundreds of executives on cybersecurity issues including direct support to dozens of CISOs working to effectively manage cyber risk in a wide variety of organizations.  With this post, I’ve attempted to capture some of the best practices from the most effective CISOs I know. In future articles, we’ll look at each of the 10 habits in greater detail, including direct input from the CISO community.

Matt Devost

Matthew G. Devost is the CEO & Co-Founder of OODA LLC. Matt is a technologist, entrepreneur, and international security expert specializing in counterterrorism, critical infrastructure protection, intelligence, risk management and cyber-security issues. Matt co-founded the cyber security consultancy FusionX from 2010-2017. Matt was President & CEO of the Terrorism Research Center/Total Intel from 1996-2009. For a full bio, please see www.devost.net

